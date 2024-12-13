“Why is it bad to find beauty within yourself?”: Ron Norsworthy’s Black, queer subversion of a Greek myth

The American artist tells Sarah Moroz about his latest show I, Narcissus, an exploration of self-love, at Houk Gallery

“Why is it bad to fall in love with yourself?” wonders Ron Norsworthy. “Why is it bad to find beauty within yourself?” It is this line of questioning that led the American artist to contemplate the nuance between what is it to see and what is it to recognise. “They are two different things – it’s like hearing and listening,” he reasons, speaking over a Zoom call from New York.

His magnetic, glamorous series I, Narcissus – encompassing 11 works (all made in 2024) on view through 21 December at Edwynn Houk Gallery – spotlights the queer Black male figure recast within the framework of the Ancient Greek myth of Narcissus. The original myth consequently punishes such vanity, but Norsworthy makes the central lesson about championing visibility and finding salvation. Here, Narcissus provides a trope that empowers queer Black men through unrepentant self-love, instead of valorising the ne plus ultra of white male exceptionalism.

His collaged relief work is created by collecting photographic fragments and re-photographing existing media (freeze-framing a film; scanning photos from an album). He re-contextualises these components into a digital collage, placing each upon wooden substrates so the work becomes dimensional. Given his background as a production designer, “there’s very much a mise-en-scène feeling, or the idea that you’re looking at a set,” Norsworthy notes. His distinguished visual vocabulary recurs throughout the images – doors, windows, mirrors, light fixtures – all suggest portals, exploration, pathways into other worlds, the potential for discovery.