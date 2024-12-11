Mariam El Gendy casts her tender eye upon her family’s personal history in Egypt

DA: Who are some of the characters we meet in these images?

MG: Let me introduce my favourite character, Maissa El Gendy – my father’s cousin. She became my greatest comfort during my time in Hagaiza. Shy at first, she gradually let me into her world, allowing me to break down her walls and welcoming our conversations with open arms.

Maissa is the backbone of the family, always taking on the role of caretaker, solving everyone’s problems and constantly meeting everyone’s needs. In a family surrounded by men, this matriarch stood out, providing for everyone in ways that felt uniquely her own. Throughout my stay, she quickly became my closest friend there.

DA: Tell me about your personal photographic style and how you think it’s evolved over your career.

MG: As a film photographer, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for the entire process, from start to finish. A couple of years ago, I started experimenting with the concept of handprints, which completely shifted my perspective on my work. Working alongside an incredible printer, I’ve spent countless hours in the lab learning from him and discovering new techniques. These techniques have helped me connect more deeply with my work, allowing it to better reflect who I am. What I love about film is that it encourages experimentation while grounding you in the physicality of the process. It’s a hands-on experience that brings me closer to the work itself.