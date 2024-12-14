Inside the high-risk world of women bronc riders with Jennifer McCord

McCord travelled to Deadwood for an event and roomed together with Coker and another female competitor, Ally Bradley, capturing moments of downtime as well as preparation, which resemble scenes of girls getting ready for a night out. “A lot of the girls were putting on makeup, there are hair extensions going in, there is jewellery being added, to go get on this horse for eight seconds that is potentially going to kill you. It’s like a hyper feminine preparation to go do this thing that is very much not [seen as feminine]. It’s really interesting.”

“I love that in the photos,” McCord continues, “you can see them in their underwear and they’re putting on makeup in the mirror, but if you’re looking closely, Ally has a massive bruise on her thigh. They are covered in KT tape that is holding all of their joints together and supporting their muscles. And Ally’s also got a cast on her hand, and Katie has a knee wrap. They are serious athletes, and they are tough, but they’re also girls who enjoy getting dressed up and having fun and being ‘girly’. I love that they can hold both of these things at the same time.”