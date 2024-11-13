Finding the harmony of gender transition in Northeastern America with Pia Guilmoth

Things changed sort of abruptly when my friend told me she had an affordable place for me to live. I moved back up to rural Maine, got free healthcare, and slowly started my transition. It was still a long road to feeling alive and feeling like myself but things started feeling brighter. The hormones changed my life, my brain chemicals, my body. The work is about my transition, my chosen family, the small town I live in, the things that were with me, and the things that I lost during this journey.

JM: This project and your previous body of work take place in rural Maine. What’s your relationship to this place?

PG: In 2011 I moved a few hours from New Hampshire to Maine to study for my undergraduate degree, and soon after moved to a small island that was only accessible by boat from the mainland. I then moved up to where I am now, in central Maine, a few years ago and plan to be here for a long time. My rent is very cheap. I live in an old shoe factory with an antique store below it. The building is beautiful; it has a weathered wood exterior and the floors have over 100 years of history from when there was a mill-powered shoe factory inside – nails in the floor, glue, leather bits hammered to surfaces, old business cards and dusty antiques everywhere.

The village I live in has a population of about 1,000 people and is made up of working-class people. Most are tradespeople or farmers or work in one of the local gas stations or convenience stores. It’s a predominantly right-wing community, shit can get very scary at times – especially being a trans woman. There are places that I stay away from at all times unless I’m with friends or my girlfriend. From the outside, you would never imagine any young gay or trans people live in a place like this but “we” are out here.

Despite the safety risks and the lack of resources or gay and trans communities I could never live somewhere else. I hate cities and I love the slow way of life out here. I love being able to wander around for hours on the backroads and not see a single person.