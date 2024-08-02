The lives of three photographers in Palestine

Yet, Azaiza has since been forced to leave Gaza, announcing via an Instagram post on 23 January 2024 that he was being evacuated. “…Please I just did a duty, I spent my whole power on showing the truth and it didn’t stop,” he wrote, as messages of support, solidarity, thanks and hopes for his future safety flooded in from followers. Following his departure, it is unclear how many image-makers remain in Gaza. However, across the region there are certainly photographers who have chosen – or been forced – to stay. They too have important stories to tell.

For Adam Rouhana, these stories began during his childhood. Throughout his youth, the Palestinian-American photographer made regular visits to his family on Mount Carmel, a mountain range located roughly 100 miles north of the Gaza Strip. “In one of my earliest memories in Palestine, I am sitting in my Teta’s [grandmother’s] lap,” he recalls. “Our hands work together to separate grape leaves from their vines. The essence of ripe fig fills the air with the calm satisfaction of late summer.” Rouhana describes this moment as paradise.

In the years since, he has returned to Mount Carmel annually, developing a photographic practice that began when he was around 12 years old and first picked up his family’s point-and-shoot camera. His images offer an alternative narrative to the one commonly seen and heard in the west, instead presenting a view of community and everyday Palestinian life. “I believe that by decolonising photography of Palestine through the internalisation of localised image-making, we can decolonise our minds and achieve a more nuanced understanding of Palestinian reality,” he explains.

To this end, his photographs sit somewhere between documentary and art. They are records, but they also illustrate wider ideas around the beauty of apparently mundane scenes, and the resilience of those striving for survival. A portrait of a young boy with his eyes closed, biting blissfully into a watermelon, offers a moment of colour and uninterrupted joy. His pleasure is as palpable as the ripe fruit grasped in his hands.