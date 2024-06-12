Adam Rouhana – a searchlight in the Palestinian diaspora

Adam Rouhana’s work offers us one kind of answer. The Palestinian-American photographer has just opened the exhibition Before Freedom Pt 2 at TJ Boulting in London – a continuation of his debut solo show at Frieze No. 9, which concluded last month. Before Freedom, an ongoing series begun in 2022, has reached thousands through Instagram. Before these two exhibitions, however, Rouhana’s only presentation in a physical space was a single photograph (the now-iconic image of a Palestinian boy burying his face joyously in a watermelon, the short depth-of-field pulling him into rapturous, intimate focus) which was included in South West Bank at this year’s Venice Biennale.

Since 2022, Rouhana’s work has tended to focus on the ordinary experiences of Palestinian people. Children swimming in an urban river; a boy’s legs leaping into the air above the sea; three kids surrounded by the incessant, fructive motion of disturbed olive-tree seeds and airborne insects; a pair of boys wrestling in the dusty greenery of the Palestinian earth, reclaiming acts of violence as acts of play, getting down close to the land, to each other. “We’re so used to seeing Palestinian death,” says Rouhana. “I want to show Palestinian life.”

He describes the genesis of the current project as an act of questioning received image-streams, much like Khalili. “As I started shooting,” he says, “I found myself looking for the images I already had in my mind – to try to recreate them. I searched for a Palestinian boy throwing a rock towards Israeli soldiers, an olive tree burning to the ground, the machineries of apartheid etched into the landscape. But at a certain point, I stepped back and asked myself: Why am I trying to recreate these images of a place that I know so well?” Like Khalili, he rejects suffering as the defining characteristic of Palestinian identity. “I thought: What if I turn the camera away from the violence and away from the images I had in my head, and toward Palestinian life? And this is how Before Freedom was born.”