Slim Aarons comes to Brighton to mark the last days of summer

Some of the images on display in Brighton include the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera in 1976, a poolside party at a desert house in Palm Springs, designed by Richard Neutra for Edgar J. Kaufmann, and of course, the image of Italian artist and actress Domiziana Giordano, Italian author Francesca Sanvitale, Dino Trappetti and Umberto Terrelli dining al fresco on a terrace overlooking the waters off the coast of the island of Capri in August, 1980. “Owning a Slim Aarons is like owning a slice of history, but with a twist”, explains Hiett, “there is something very familiar about the way he shoots the people in his photos. The subjects in his photos are shot quite candidly, there’s a real sense of joy and intimacy to the work which draws one to it, the human condition transcends the decades.”

But as well as the iconic shots, Enter will be showing some lesser known images too, “it’s really a chance to see the breadth of his journey cataloguing the jet-setters of the golden age of Hollywood and modernist architecture, such as the Kaufmann Desert House by Richard Neutra or travel to luxury utopias from St Tropez to Brazil,” explains Hiett of the universal allure of Aaron’s images. Waldron hopes the audience can take away from the exhibition a deeper appreciation for “Slim’s journey from war correspondent to independent journalist and the incredible legacy and archive he left behind.”