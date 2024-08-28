Rebuilding Edith Tudor-Hart through a feminist lens

She had to earn a living through commercial commissions, says Pirker, but she was still innovative, for example becoming one of the first UK photographers to publish images of special-needs schools. But her circumstances eventually overwhelmed her and her work, and she had what was described as a nervous breakdown in the mid-50s. It is thought she destroyed many images at that point. “From a modern perspective, it was more likely a depression,” says Pirker. “There are nearly 700 pages of files and letters in the National Archives [on her] and it’s quite sad to read them. She definitely had some misfortunes. She stopped being a photographer in the 1950s, and worked as an antique dealer in Brighton.”

According to her niece, Julia Donat, her family believed the MI5 surveillance played a large part in Tudor-Hart’s problems. “My mother claimed that Edith didn’t like her and that this was because when the police had come looking for Kim Philby and asked her whether she had any photographs of him, she had burned many of her negatives in the sink and had a subsequent mental breakdown,” Donat writes, in a publication accompanying the Isokon show. “My mother had taken her to a mental hospital.”

Tudor-Hart died in 1973 and her work has remained underacknowledged, albeit included in shows in the National Galleries of Scotland, Open Eye Gallery and, more recently, Four Corners. The full portfolio of her Isokon images might have disappeared altogether, if not for her brother. Wolfgang Suschitzky died in 2016, and in 2018 his family arranged for his archive to move to the Fotohof in Salzburg. Some of Tudor-Hart’s negatives were with this material and Pirker, a freelance researcher and member of Fotohof, came across them. Another tranche of her archive was at the National Galleries of Scotland, again acquired because of her brother, and researched by Duncan Forbes. Forbes is now director of photography at the V&A however and, the Suschitzkys having lost their champion in Scotland, this material was also moved to Fotohof Archive in Salzburg and reunited with the other part of her estate.