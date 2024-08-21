Farah Al Qasimi captures the visual culture of gaming and artificial realities in the UAE

“This idea of virtual reality being less solid or material or less believable than actual reality as an embodied experience is getting more blurry, as we have a deepened relationship to artificial intelligence and as we become more connected to our devices,” Al Qasimi adds. There are elements to be explored around the physical connections we have – thumb to phone, or finger to shutter release, fingertips to keyboards – alongside the emotional connections they enable, augment or replace. The physicality of in-person connections can now be replaced with the tactility of interfaces, screens and equipment.

The virtual realities Al Qasimi speaks of and works within can easily allow a ghostly, disembodied perspective – peering over shoulders, studying computer screens, poring over physical tokens related to online lives – that otherwise would have remained in the private landscapes of our minds. We briefly talk about the lockdowns during the Covid pandemic, and the abrupt reminder that great swathes of the global population lack access to natural, outdoor spaces. Against this backdrop of fear, death and loss of connection, some of Al Qasimi’s friends turned to gaming, namely Animal Crossing, as an analogue for proximity to nature. In this game of growing food and making friends, a virtual utopia lifted the players out of reality, offering temporary relief from the everyday.

We also discuss how resources have been mined from physical landscapes to make these virtual landscapes a reality; a disturbing relationship between the quest for connection and nurturing digital nature held up against the inevitable destruction and severing of actual nature and environments it requires. It is a reminder that virtual realities have very real impacts on the natural world. “It’s this full circle, capitalistic dream,” says Al Qasimi. “Ultimately what we want has always stayed the same and that’s a relationship to the land where we feel that there’s a symbiosis and that we can nurture a part of it that will in turn nurture us. It’s interesting that there’s a great deal of damage being done to the environment because of these devices that we seem to need… People have a fetishistic obsession with new technology and the materiality of it.”