The art library decolonising photo archives

The West Asian and North African Women’s Art Library explores what roles photography and archives play for diasporic and marginalised communities

‘Decolonial’ has become a buzzword. But what does it look like to decolonise a practice? The West Asian and North African Women’s Art Library (WANAWAL) shows us how it’s done. Founded in 2019 by archivist and artist editor Êvar Hussayni, this collection has been meticulously curated to challenge conventional archival methods and embrace a more inclusive, experimental approach. WANAWAL’s inaugural exhibition, don’t worry i won’t forget you, not only showcases the sheer volume of works within the collection but also invites visitors to engage with the material, fostering a space for collective memory and liberation.

Upon entering South London’s Forma, the viewer is met by a homely space with rugs, mid-century bookshelves and plenty of comfy chairs. The space was intentionally organised to welcome engagement with the books and materials, which challenge colonial methodologies of archiving. The library consists of books and material by majority women and femme practitioners from West Asia and North Africa, spanning fine art books, radical literature, photo albums and photobooks. By questioning the dynamics of archiving, WANAWAL seeks to reshape narratives and dismantle the impact of colonial practices on collective memory.

Since its inception, WANAWAL has been dedicated to exploring the impact of archives – how they can shape, modify, harm, or save communities. One such archive consists of undeveloped negatives from Kurdistan and Levant which Hussayni acquired from an eBay seller (who she had to barter with on the price). The viewer inserts each negative, which is held in a small square case, into a slide viewer and holds it up to see the picture come to life, which could depict family life at home, a celebration such as a wedding, or a natural landscape. The approach is one of curiosity, discovery, and an openness to imagining alternatives to the present. As Hussayni explains, “I wanted to create a space for people to feel comfortable enough to engage with the archive outside of rigid systems or institutional, colonially-influenced methods.”