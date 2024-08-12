The collective driving support of SWANA photographers

Funding support

Eldalil and Shanan are alumni of the Arab Documentary Photography Program (ADPP) – a scheme developed by the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), with Dutch NGO the Prince Claus Fund, in partnership with Magnum Foundation in New York. ADPP is a gem of the photographic industry, pledging continuous support to cultural practitioners and alumni alike in the Arab region.

The Beirut-based AFAC was founded in 2007 as an independent foundation, an initiative of Arab cultural activists to support photographers and organisations from the Arab region. Focusing on the broad spectrum of the cultural and artistic fields, AFAC has so far supported well over 2000 projects, covering cinema, photography, visual and performing arts, creative and critical writing, music and documentary film, in addition to the special programmes, North Africa Cultural Program and Arts and Culture Entrepreneurship Program, granting a rough total of $44million over 15 years.

“Our goal is to be a supporting institution, rather than a controlling one,” AFAC director Rima Mismar says. “Our grantees have complete freedom in developing their projects, and we strive to be there should they need us. We provide guidance and mentorship when it comes to skills and practices, with the long-term goal of also creating a network of practitioners in the region. It is a reason of pride for us that previous grantees take part in the jury sessions for the future cohorts; it contributes to creating a legacy.”

AFAC’s focus on photography developed in more depth after 2014, when the ADPP was founded following a proposal from Susan Meiselas, Magnum photographer and president of the Magnum Foundation. Yet, as Meiselas and Kristen Lubben, executive director, state: “Since the programme’s founding 10 years ago, we have developed deep and ongoing relationships with the ADPP photographers. Through the programme, they develop as artists and also become members of a mutually supportive and sustaining creative community. Magnum Foundation’s goal is to extend that community by sharing opportunities and trusting the photographers when they come to us with new and innovative ideas to activate their own projects or amplify the voices of fellow storytellers from the region.”

The Prince Claus Fund has a similar approach, supporting arts and culture in countries in which cultural expression is under pressure, but taking a hands-off approach. It did not have a specific role in the extra funding for Tarweedeh but, Tessa Giller, head of programmes, says: “We have been supporting AFAC, and specifically the ADPP programme, for years now – and it is our intention to continue doing so. We are very happy with the outcomes of it. We tend to look at eventual additional support when practitioners reach out to us, and we evaluate them case by case.”