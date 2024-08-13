In India, female bodybuilding is as challenging as it is rewarding

Due to the use of steroids – which often deepen the voice – the participation in gym spaces, and the transformation towards a more built, typically ‘masculine’ physique, many of the women in Kunnath’s series did not have their family’s approval to pursue bodybuilding. Many kept their practice a secret, but Kunnath says, “one of the girls told me that her family had finally come on board with her interest in bodybuilding after seeing her hard work and passion towards the sport.” Nevertheless, the family received pressure from relatives, who were worried the bodybuilder “wouldn’t find a prospective groom”.

The athletes in Not What You Saw are multifaceted – they are also mothers, designers, sales women and teachers. Chitra, for example, is a 23-year-old who works as both a language teacher in her local school and a personal trainer in order to support herself and her family. Another unnamed bodybuilder has moved away from her hometown and keeps the sport a secret in case she is refused a rental apartment as a female bodybuilder. “It really reminded me that as women, we have to face so many more hurdles to do the same job or sport as men,” Kunnath says of making the work. The process dismantled the photographer’s own preconceptions, she says, and she was surprised to learn that physical strength and muscularity can coexist with femininity and womanhood.