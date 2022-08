Can you describe your experience of growing up in Beypore, Kerala?

I fondly remember Beypore’s beautiful nature and pleasant people. Looking back now, I can, however, appreciate how conventional the society was and how much it influenced my upbringing. For instance, growing up as a young girl, we were always told how to dress and talk in order to fit into the perfect ‘good girl’ box. It is almost like there are walls that the society builds around children to mould them to fit someone else’s belief system. Such patriarchal and narrow-minded attitudes left me perplexed and unsure of my own capabilities.

Is there a message behind your project, Naadu?

Naadu is an examination of societal conventions in Beypore through the eyes of a little girl who grew up there. The work is an attempt to see a younger version of myself in the same area after 10 years. I’m trying to convey that many girls like myself and Ananya [a girl in the project] are inquisitive about the world beyond our town and want to break free from the cocoon that we live in. I want to stimulate discussions on topics, including mental health, sexuality, the body, menstrual health, relationships and gender through the work – vital subjects that are not discussed enough with young girls, leaving them clueless.

I wish schools taught us about sex education and the importance of menstruation health in addition to science or maths. The right to education and information should not be confined to textbooks that simply teach skills for a minimum profession but should also assist a person to thrive as a human being. I want to encourage young children from small towns to be interested, to ask questions, to express their opinions, and to follow their hearts.