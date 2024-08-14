Photography at Edinburgh Art Festival 2024

Furyk is one of several photographers in the show who has adapted their style since the full-scale invasion, embracing a more documentary format. Mykhaylo Palinchak worked as the official photographer for the president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019 and then shot commercially, but since the war began has been visiting liberated towns around Kyiv, documenting the destruction caused by Russian shelling. “His photographs were everywhere and really helped change the public opinion on the war… he was looking at the burials, the excavation,” Gorbatskyi points out. To fit the ethos of Home, the curator made a lighter selection of Palinchak’s images, avoiding the most graphic images in favour of more socially rooted urban work. “We tried to avoid the journalistic approach in the show, while still acknowledging that it has some power,” Gorbatskyi reflects.

Igor Chekachkov travelled from Kharkiv to Lviv when the war began, making photographs of those who have also been relocated within Ukraine. “He redefined his previous series and started to photograph the daily lives of the displaced,” Gorbatskyi says. One image shows young people making Molotov cocktails, even though they are miles from the current conflict zone, demonstrating the uncertainty that has swept the country. Chekachkov now photographs displaced Ukrainians in each place where Home travels, a continuous evolution which generates new, localised material for each audience base, so far in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Chester and Salford.

The inclusion of Alexander Chekmenev’s Passport series gives the show a historic dimension, placing the war in its post-Soviet context while nodding to the decades of smart image-making from the region. When Ukrainians had to apply for new documentation after independence in 1991, Chekmenev used the opportunity to highlight the living conditions for working-class citizens, making extra sets of pictures beyond the tight focus of the passport shoot. The photographs are an intimate time capsule, in stark contrast to the heroic portraiture of Chekmenev’s wartime Citizens series, which is hung adjacently (the photographer had photographed Volodymyr Zelensky for TIME magazine in December 2022). This pairing of two Chekmenev series proves that, although Home does feature elements of the heroic, the tragic and the mournful which we have come to associate with Ukrainian conflict photojournalism, these emotions never suffocate the complex personal stories which often predate the full-scale invasion itself – and which ultimately provide a deeper and more captivating survey of today’s reality: a protracted stalemate which is increasingly dependent on the will and internal politics of other nations.