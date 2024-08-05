‘The camera erased the fact that I am a woman’: An uneasy step into the world of Freemasonry

Long fascinated by her family’s association with the secret society, Lily Barton went in search of concealed truths – camera in hand

When photographer Lily Barton was growing up in Dorchester, south west England, she knew her grandfather was a Freemason, but had little idea about what this involved. She was told not to look in his wardrobe or briefcase, and often wondered why he had an office in his house, even though he appeared not to work. As she got older, Barton accompanied him to his masonic lodge’s Christmas parties in a windowless building – “a ritual growing up” – but the pair rarely discussed her grandfather’s role or the exact details of the fraternity. She remained a curious and slightly intimidated outsider.

Freemasons, Barton later learnt, are private groups, organised into regional ‘lodges’, descended from the stonemason guilds of the Middle Ages. Often termed ‘secret societies’, these groups allow members to participate in historic ceremonies, social and charitable events, though in much of the public imagination they are defined by their secrecy and almost universal exclusion of women. Barton’s grandfather belongs to a lodge in Weymouth, overseen by the United Grand Lodge of England, the governing Masonic lodge for the majority of freemasons in Wales, England and the Commonwealth. Barton was also aware of Freemason activity around Bath and Bristol, but still her understanding of the groups was relatively detached and academic.