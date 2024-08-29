In the Studio with Carolyn Mendelsohn

In an old mill overhanging the Leeds and Liverpool canal, Carolyn Mendelsohn has created a light-filled haven.

Her studio is located in the former Wharf St Studios, one of many dynamic arts communities and start-ups in and around Saltaire in West Yorkshire.The incredible regeneration project at Salts Mill has attracted artists and creatives looking for a vibrant community with a low cost of living. But it remains an uphill battle to keep it all alive. Wharf St Studios folded earlier this year, and Carolyn is the only artist left in the cavernous industrial space. Walking around the echoing old industrial building, still littered with bits of artists’ practices–discarded ceramics, a few desks, paint splatters– it feels eerie. “Having a studio is a luxury,” Carolyn says. “At the moment, this is perfect for me, but I’m very mindful that it’s challenging for a lot of photographers to find space to make work. Before this, I worked from home and the back of my car.” Carolyn is holding out hope that artists will return to the space, now under new ownership, but until then, she holds down the fort.

Carolyn mostly makes portraits, so the faces of her subjects surround us as she guides me around the space. She calls her works “co-produced ”, because of the importance she sees in building a meaningful relationship with her subjects before photographing them. “Coproducing means the subject is at the centre of their own story,” she tells me. “I want them to forget about the fact that I’m making a photograph with them.” One wall of the studio is entirely made up of windows, covered in a soft gauzy fabric. The space glows with a calm, ethereal light that fuels comfortable, serious contemplation for both her and her subjects.