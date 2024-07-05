You’re all invited to the Vernacular Social Club

Founded by Jean-Marie Donat and peers, the group takes up the cause of non-professional photographers, offering a sociological reading of everyday images

“A lot of people I speak to work with photographs by professional photographers,” says Jean-Marie Donat. “For me, it’s so important to consider photographs by people who are not professionals. Without good framing, without good light, without composition, but you [still] have so much information in this type of image. To see one portrait shot with a gimmick is interesting, another might be a coincidence. But when you have 200 the same? That’s something to understand, what is making people take photographs this way.”

We are discussing the Vernacular Social Club, a new initiative dedicated to vernacular photography that Donat has founded with Thomas Sauvin, Lukas Birk and Christophe Thiebaut as “a rallying call to unite”. Its remit is “domestic, utilitarian and local photographs”, as they put it in their eight-point manifesto. Its mission is to promote these images, making their case as “expressions of social, societal, political, and artistic themes” and discussing and disseminating them via editorial projects, conferences, exhibitions and more.