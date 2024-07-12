A disquieting feeling pervades Arles’ Discovery Award

The exhibition starts with a work by Nanténé Traoré called L’Inquietude, referencing a play by Valere Novarina. The images are striking but gentle, some printed on opaque glass, one on literally soft, rippling fabric. “Traoré’s images convey a sense of suspension” reads Illouz’s text and that’s true, though a few shots suggest a hospital and, once the idea of a hospital has registered, an appealingly colourful image of flowers takes on a new hue. “There is this indeterminacy” to the images, muses Illouz, pointing out that, in previous works, Traoré has explored trans issues. “This is a new way, it’s no longer clearly identity and gender. It’s floating, nothing is really tangible.”

From there the exhibition moves to another documentary series by South African Tshepiso Mazibuko. It’s titled Ho tshepa ntshepedi ya bontshepe [To Believe in Something That Will Never Happen], after a Sethoso proverb; born in 1995, Mazibuko is part of the generation ‘born free’ after Apartheid. The name speaks of the possibilities this generation has been given but also the expectations foisted on them because, even if they are free of official discrimination, it is still a far from equal society. Mazibuko grew up in the Thokoza township, and her images show some of its difficulties, the smartly-dressed people but also the impoverished fabric of the place.

“She’s an insider, and that’s very important,” Illouz notes. “She shows different generations, the intimate gestures of friends, but also this feeling of being disenchanted.” Mazibouko also suggests the complexity of being ‘an insider’, Illouz adds, pointing out how unusual it is for a young woman from the townships to do what she’s doing. Mazibuko was introduced to photography by mentoring programme Of Soul and Joy, then studied at the Market Photo Workshop, and decided to become a professional photographer then an artist.

Another documentary project follows, Coline Jourdan’s Raising the Dust. At first sight a series of images of Salsigne, a small town in southern France, it’s actually about traces of pollution there, stemming from its former gold and arsenic mine. “Pollution is a concrete reality but it is invisible,” says Illouz. “So how do you show it in photographs? It is ungraspable, unless you start looking at the marks, the very subtle traces in the landscape.”

Jourdan shows a hand raised in a peculiar gesture, for example; actually this is a reenactment of the way a child showed her wrist to a doctor, checking for arsenic-related skin damage. Other images are more experimental, Jourdan creating them by washing her prints in the polluted local river. The results are abstract but also material, physical evidence of environmental damage. It’s gentle yet also quite literally gritty.