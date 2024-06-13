‘The rhythm of life beats in these images’: Meet the winners of Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6

The last year has been fraught with turmoil. Images of suffering and destruction have dominated newsreels, a backdrop to rising death tolls, roaring wildfires and a tightening grip on human rights across the globe. Yet beyond the gloom there are beacons of hope; places where strength and kindness shine through. Now in its sixth year, the Portrait of Humanity (POH) award returns to remind us of our shared essence. Today we announce 30 winning images and three series winners, presenting a collection of photographs from all corners of the world that highlight the ubiquitous experiences uniting us during times of division.

These winners will be part of a global touring exhibition: from Fotofestiwal Łódź in Poland, to Four Corners in London, and finally at Indian Photography Festival. The previously announced 200 shortlisted photographs will be published in a book, Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6, available in September through Bluecoat Press.