Discover this year’s Portrait of Humanity shortlist

© Gregory Jundanian – Portrait of Humanity vol. 6 Shortlist
These images – of love, community and friendship, but also displacement, hardship and grief – illuminate the human experiences that connect us all
Over the past year, headlines have been dominated by tragedy and absurdity; streams of images – of war, protests and brutality – relentlessly flooding our screens. In the face of growing political chaos, environmental decline and threats to human rights, what can photography contribute?
Today, we reveal the 200 shortlisted images of Portrait of Humanity, an award that seeks to celebrate what unites us as individuals during times of division. In a world that can feel hostile and futile, these images are a reminder of our collective strength and defiance. They are portals into human experiences from all over the globe: 200 stories of resilience, kindness and hope.
In South Africa, we meet a young boxer, Tony, photographed by Harry George Hall. At a young age, Tony lost his father in combat, and now channels his strength into fighting as a way to deal with his troubled past. In Afghanistan, we meet girl skateboarders who are defying the country’s steep gender barriers: “I wanted to show that people are living their lives and they are happy. There is a life beyond all that conflict,” photographer Juliette Cassidy told BJP.
Here in the UK, Aneesa Dawoojee introduces us to Eglon, who arrived in London from Jamaica in 1958 to work in a food factory. “It’s difficult for some of us to get along in this country, but this country is blessed in many ways,” he told Dawoojee. “When you see suffering all over the world it makes you think how fortunate some of us are to be here.”
Humanity in all its forms is important to see, it’s what gives us hope and understanding of one another. I’m incredibly proud to have work featured in this book
– Aneesa Dawoojee
Since making this portrait, Eglon and Dawoojee have become friends: “It means a lot as we spoke for so long about what societal progression looks like,” says the photographer. “With age comes forgiveness, grace and wisdom. I’m happy Eglon is part of Portrait Of Humanity; he deserves this light on him.
“Humanity in all its forms is important to see,” she continues, “it’s what gives us hope and understanding of one another. I’m incredibly proud to have work featured in this book.”
I saw the world well represented, in all its diversity. We had portraits of all kinds of age, gender, conflicts and situations
– Ioana Mello, Portrait of Humanity vol. 6 Judge
©Kirstine Fryd – Portrait of Humanity vol. 6 Shortlist
This year’s shortlist was selected by industry-leading judges, including Vogue Italia’s Alessia Glaviano, Open Eye Gallery’s Max Gorbatskyi, and Ángel Luis González Fernández of PhotoIreland. Brazilian curator Ioana Mello says of the judging process: “I saw the world well represented, in all its diversity. We had portraits of all kinds of age, gender, conflicts and situations.” From the shortlisted images, she highlights Tatyana by Kirstine Fryd. “This image speaks a lot to me. This woman refugee has such a strong presence and despair at the same time.”
Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 will be available to purchase this September through Bluecoat Press. Head of publishing Tom Booth Woodger says: “We’re extremely excited to be publishing this edition of Portrait of Humanity. It’s a shining beacon of the diversity of life all around the world.” In two days, on 13 June, British Journal of Photography will announce the winners: three series and 30 single images. These will form a global touring exhibition: from Fotofestiwal Łódź in Poland, to Four Corners in London, and finally at Indian Photography Festival.
Our shortlisted photographs unravel tales of love, community and friendship, but also displacement, hardship and grief. Images of ecstasy and joy exist beside portraits of survivors – of breast cancer, acid attacks and brutal bombings. Portrait of Humanity is a call for unity, but it is also an urgent reminder of the shared fight against humanity’s biggest challenges: to protect the environment, choice over our own bodies, and the right to be and love whomever we want.
You can pre-order the Portrait of Humanity vol. 6 Book (Bluecoat Press) here.
The 30 single image winners and three winning series will be revealed this Thursday, 13 June. Winning artists will have their work exhibited at Four Corners Gallery gallery, Indian Photo Festival, and Fotofestiwal’s Night of Photograpy, Łódź.