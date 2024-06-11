Discover this year’s Portrait of Humanity shortlist

This year’s shortlist was selected by industry-leading judges, including Vogue Italia’s Alessia Glaviano, Open Eye Gallery’s Max Gorbatskyi, and Ángel Luis González Fernández of PhotoIreland. Brazilian curator Ioana Mello says of the judging process: “I saw the world well represented, in all its diversity. We had portraits of all kinds of age, gender, conflicts and situations.” From the shortlisted images, she highlights Tatyana by Kirstine Fryd. “This image speaks a lot to me. This woman refugee has such a strong presence and despair at the same time.”

Portrait of Humanity Vol. 6 will be available to purchase this September through Bluecoat Press. Head of publishing Tom Booth Woodger says: “We’re extremely excited to be publishing this edition of Portrait of Humanity. It’s a shining beacon of the diversity of life all around the world.” In two days, on 13 June, British Journal of Photography will announce the winners: three series and 30 single images. These will form a global touring exhibition: from Fotofestiwal Łódź in Poland, to Four Corners in London, and finally at Indian Photography Festival.

Our shortlisted photographs unravel tales of love, community and friendship, but also displacement, hardship and grief. Images of ecstasy and joy exist beside portraits of survivors – of breast cancer, acid attacks and brutal bombings. Portrait of Humanity is a call for unity, but it is also an urgent reminder of the shared fight against humanity’s biggest challenges: to protect the environment, choice over our own bodies, and the right to be and love whomever we want.