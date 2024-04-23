André Josselin on the power of picdrop for commercial photographers

“I’ve been using picdrop since 2016. Paul [Ripke] told me about it,” Josselin says. “It’s so easy to use and so different from [other platforms]… People can just click on the link and see the pictures immediately – they don’t have to download anything or make an account or navigate any clumsy interfaces. Then they can flag and comment on the pictures; I can see which are their favourites or where I need to retouch… And it’s so simple, the client just knows what to do. Even without me telling them.”

Does Josselin ever run into conflict in terms of what he wants versus the client? “Sometimes,” he muses. “There are so many opinions involved, and sometimes maybe what I want is too ‘authentic’ in a commercial sense. Or maybe the client just needs their bosses to be happy.” The beauty of picdrop is how much smoother it becomes to take these different voices into account. Photographers receive real-time notifications as people interact with the gallery – no back-and-forth over email needed – and can then filter images according to which ones have the most votes.

“But most of the time, I feel like clients book me especially to have these edgy, more indie pictures – this style that I bring,” he adds. “I’m lucky with that.” For any commercial photographers looking to foster the same kind of trust and freedom from clients – perhaps those who are feeling creatively unfulfilled by their current work – Josselin’s advice is to keep going. The more you shoot, the more you grow. And the more you grow, the stronger your visual outlook will become.