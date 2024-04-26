Looking ahead to Fotografia Europea 2024

The Reggio Emilia showcase is themed Nature Loves to Hide, with shows by Arko Datto, Lisa Barnard and Susan Meiselas

Fotografia Europea is a key player in the Emilia-Romagna photography scene, bringing cutting-edge international projects to Reggio Emilia each year. The 2024 theme is Nature Loves to Hide – an attempt “to capture nature by exploring how concealment and discovery are interconnected”. This means highlighting the fact that our species is part of nature, undoing the hierarchy that positions humankind above – and separate from – the world around us.

“All living things are connected to one another to form a ‘global body’ where boundaries dissolve or become inundated,” the curatorial statement says, quoting Daisy Hildyard’s The Second Body, an essay exploring the “uncanny global presence” that characterises our experience in the wider natural ecosystem. In fact, this 19th edition of the festival reaches deep into the past for its inspiration, citing Greek philosopher Heraclitus’ line that “Nature loves to hide”.