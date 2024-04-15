In Venice, Robert Zhao Renhui is striving for ecological enlightenment

Zhao’s visits to Christmas Island in 2015 connected this hierarchy to colonial patterns, a theme which underpins Seeing Forest. The island in the Indian Ocean was controlled by British phosphate industrialists and the UK Colonial Office from the late-19th century, before being governed by the Crown Colony of Singapore. In 1958 it was transferred to Australia. “I went there to see if I could find an old Singapore which has never moved on,” Zhao explains. It was here that “the idea of animals not belonging in a space because they’ve been introduced by humans” struck him. Ecologists were trying to remove all nonnative species “so the island can somehow return to its original state – so that ‘natural order’ can be preserved”. Scientists argued that new species were wreaking havoc with the island’s ecology but Zhao’s work asks: why should this postcolonial hierarchy be obeyed at the expense of new biodiversity?

Sometimes this desire for species engineering is embedded in a national psyche. Zhao’s work for the Taipei Biennial 2018 focused on how similar cleansing is incentivised in Taiwan. He discovered reward schemes to remove certain lizards, birds and spot-legged tree frogs, which volunteers were collecting and feeding to animals at Taipei Zoo. Zhao accompanied them for a night and was struck by their conviction. “These are people who love animals, they just really believe that the removal of the alien species will make the native species thrive,” he says. Above all else, Seeing Forest is about undoing this logic and asking us to consider whether human activity might be the most significant ‘foreign’ intervention of all.

There is a long way to go before Zhao’s ideas displace the ecological consensus. Each country has its own circumstances shaped by its history, climate, population and ethical character. In this sense, his projects have a distinct site-specificity; each investigation can only ever happen in one place. Showing Seeing Forest in Venice is doubly unique for this reason. “In a way, we celebrate our colonial encounter in Singapore,” he reflects, pointing out that the British-founded botanical gardens is a Unesco heritage site (as is Venice and its lagoon). Singapore is now known for its tree-lined streets and lush parks, but they can also be interpreted as plantations in another form.

“We’re still treating nature like a resource, something inert,” Zhao says. Seeing Forest is a chance to think differently, to question the hierarchy of species using his abundance of visual information. “There are so many ways to enter a story about animals or nature, but sometimes we’re unsure how to begin, because we are so apart from nature,” he says. “Science helps us to bridge that distance, but it also creates it.”