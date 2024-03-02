‘Painting with a mechanical eye’: The unsung mastery of Saul Leiter

A new show combines black-and-white and colour images with abstract paintings to convey a uniquely understated, sometimes hidden approach

“Photographs are often treated as important moments,” Saul Leiter once said, “but really they are fragments and souvenirs of an unfinished world.” In this reading, photographs are unmonumental, able to capture something of a place, event or era, but not to fully evoke a feeling or atmosphere after it has passed. They are merely remnants, Leiter suggests, and this quote provides the title of his major retrospective at MK Gallery – shards of evidence to inform and furnish our understanding of the world, but never able to drive the story forward themselves.

Leiter’s own work puts his famous understatedness to the test. He was an “anti-hero, unsung and humble” says Anthony Spira, director of MK Gallery, but his prolific photographing of New York City over 60 years makes him a unique chronicler – not just in terms of volume, but also medium (being one of the first to experiment fully with colour fine-art photography), and concentration on a single location (around his home in the East Village). “His gaze permeated the tumult of the city,” says the show’s curator Anne Morin, “challenging what draws the eye and scrutinising what is not seen.”