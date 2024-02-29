‘We are all the same, even with our little defects’: The enduring appeal of the nude

In the countryside outside Parma, Ettore Moni has built a home studio which serves as a safe haven for bodies in all their variety

Based in Parma, Italy, Ettore Moni is a self-taught photographer. He started making pictures when he was 12, shortly after his father’s death, when a family friend took him for a drive around his hometown. “He had a camera with him, and he made me take pictures. I was fascinated by the prints I saw later,” Moni remembers. In time, he picked up his father’s old Pentax, and became obsessed with documenting his surroundings. “I was the friend who took pictures of everyone,” he says.

After studying graphic design at the Istituto d’Arte Paolo Toschi in Parma, Moni worked as a technician for the Parma Symphony Orchestra, an experience that took him to theatres all over the world, including Japan, China, Mexico, the US and Oman. During this time he made portraits of the conductors and musicians, which eventually landed him his first editorial assignment for an insert of the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Since then Moni, now 56, has lived many lives as a photographer. After starting in reportage, he moved to Milan to work in fashion; following a year-long stint in New York, he then switched to architectural and landscape photography. Now, in a new, ongoing work, Moni returns to the human form, making portraits in a singular environment – his home. The series, titled In the House, began in 2021, prompted by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. It “came out of a personal need to get closer to people,” says Moni.