OnePlus Photography Awards 2024: ‘People underestimate how amazing photographs taken with mobile phones can be’

Over the last 20 years, smartphones have made photographers of millions of people across the world, and the rise of social media has allowed their images to be shared with unprecedented speed and reach. Though imperfect, these technological advances have offered people the chance to tell their stories through images, and to capture the important moments of their lives in ways once reserved for those with the necessary financial or social capital. According to Machner, this democratisation of image-making is not a cause for concern over increased competition, but an opportunity to be inspired by the many different ways people see the world.

In fact, the photographer is so confident in the importance of smartphone photography that he is now considering introducing OnePlus’ newest phone, the OnePlus 12, into the workshops he teaches regularly across Europe. He hopes to demonstrate to participants that with the OnePlus 12 – developed in collaboration with Hasselblad and featuring a “professional-grade” camera system – they can “achieve remarkable results without needing a €10,000 camera setup”. “Give me a smartphone, and I’ll confidently shoot the next portrait session with it,” he says.

He is similarly confident about the quality of images he expects to see from this year’s OPA, winners of which will receive a prize of $10,000 (£7,800) alongside a 2024 OnePlus device and the opportunity to collaborate with OnePlus in the future. In the past the awards have drawn over 50,000 entries and announced 55 winners, whose images have been displayed in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, as well as at IPA events in New York.