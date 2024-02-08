Meet photography’s Queer new wave

Trans and Queer artists are using photography as a means to build community – both in images and in practice

On the cover of Myriam Boulos’ What’s Ours, a photobook about power, protest and queerness the artist has been making since the 2019 revolution in Lebanon, a lesbian couple are kissing. Both women have their eyes closed, lips locked, and hold each other tightly as the artist’s flash illuminates the landscape of their faces. Boulos spent a lot of time on the streets in Beirut during the revolution – a protest against the government’s ongoing corruption and austerity measures, further complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the catastrophic port explosion in the city’s harbour – and this experience continues to redefine her life and practice.

The image of the couple kissing, the most culturally mobile of the artist’s entire portfolio, epitomises how Boulos sees the world: raw, real and up close. She describes the impetus behind the book as “looking for tenderness in a city of destruction”, and its central tenet is that intimacy is political. Through her visceral photographs, Boulos reckons with how the body assimilates pain and trauma, and how desire, often our only escape in times of crisis, is entrenched in our political and social realities.

“My friends and I used to take pictures naked in the streets of Beirut,” Boulos explains. “It was our way of reclaiming our streets and our bodies. Everything that is supposed to be ours.” Portraiture for the artist has always been a way to metabolise the present moment, especially when the issues at hand feel insurmountable. She and her collaborators use the medium to imagine an alternative reality, a space in which they can temporarily feel free. “Photography is about creating a space to exist,” says Boulos. “For me, images are a physical space; existing through images is existing physically.”