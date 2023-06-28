How Chinese Taoism inspired Yao Yuan’s book on pregnancy

Editor, writer and curator Chiara Bardelli-Nonino nominated Yao for Ones to Watch this year. “Each image reads like a visual poem, exuding a quiet simplicity and an overall sense of an unidentifiable, oneiric spirituality that I find rare nowadays,” she says of 12321. “Looking at Yuan and Nami’s relationship unfolding is like peeking at something sacred and ancestral, like a strange form of prayer.” She adds: “Yuan considers the concept of unity, duality and trinity referenced by the title without ever being didactic; it is truly remarkable: the work explores the themes of identity, gender, ego, connectedness, of culture and how it shapes the world we live in, of the continued tension between nature and civilisation.”

Yao studied Japanese at Chengdu University, before moving to Tokyo in 2012 to study design. Despite no formal education in photography, they began to experiment with the camera as part of their practice. Early on, Yao felt restricted by the medium – the lack of technical training a palpable insecurity. Only recently have they embraced this as a facet of their personal style. “It’s a process of becoming more comfortable with approaching images as images,” Yao explains. “It doesn’t really matter how they were achieved technically.”

12321 marked an important moment in Yao’s life and practice – sharing awe-inspiring experiences with their friend, and learning how they want to visually express them. Yao has since left Japan and, after a brief stint back in China, moved to Belgium. In that time, their image-making, largely unconsciously, has become more introspective. Yao explains that they were not sure of who they were growing up, being almost in denial about their identity. Delving deeper into ideas of obscured identity – specifically the need for new narratives around queerness – now underpins their research. Their visual enquiries centre on why sexuality carries such weight and importance in today’s world.