Luciana Demichelis: ‘Raving is a kind of meditative thing’

Disillusioned with the limitations of traditional documentary photography, the Argentinian Ones to Watch winner turned her lens to the euphoria and escapism of her country’s party scene

Fact and fiction may represent the opposite, but for Luciana Demichelis, it is not so clear cut. After studying photojournalism at the National University of La Plata, the Argentinian quickly became disillusioned with the format’s limitations: a quest for ‘absolute’ truth felt at best stifling, and at worst impossible. Just because something is labelled as ‘documentary photography’ does not make it true. “And we can still talk about reality using the tools of fiction,” they say.

Since then, Demichelis’ practice has morphed into something more enigmatic: a merging of actuality and imagination whereby the viewer struggles to tell what is real and what is not. Inspired by the likes of Cristina de Middel, Jorge Panchoaga and Max Pinckers – all of whom examine photography’s ambiguous relationship to truth – Demichelis compares their role as photographer to that of an author or novelist. “Literary stories have played such a huge role in conversations about humanity throughout history,” Demichelis says. “I don’t know why we can’t think of photography in the same way.”

Their project Limbo – which was conceptualised during a workshop with De Middel – documents and fabricates parts of Argentina’s rave scene. In a powder-blue haze of hyperrealism and dream-like ecstasy, young people are pictured embracing on the dance floor or consumed by moments of solitary euphoria. Aptly titled, Limbo is a love letter to liminal spaces of many kinds. “[Raving] is kind of a meditative thing,” Demichelis elaborates. “You start to feel your body change. You’re not quite on Earth, but not fully in heaven. You’re alone in this kind of inner trance, but experiencing it together. You’re not so young anymore, but not really adults.” The series was also made at a time in Demichelis’ life when they were transitioning to presenting as non-binary.