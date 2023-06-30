How Eli Farinango is using photography to explore and depict her Kichwa roots

Eli Farinango was born in 1985 in Kichwa territory (presently Quito), Ecuador. When she was nine, she moved to Canada to Algonquin territory (presently Ottawa). Her family are traditionally traders, selling fabrics and other cultural artefacts among the Kichwa, a large ethno-linguistic community originally from Ecuador but now dispersed across North America and beyond. After graduating from the University of Toronto, Farinango returned to Ecuador, keen to reconnect with her roots and tired of feeling alienated from mainstream Canadian life. She soon realised that she had romanticised her life in Ecuador, and found being back unexpectedly difficult.

Farinango turned to photography to process her feelings and developed an infatuation with the medium. She went on to study at New York’s International Centre of Photography, where she was awarded the Jan Mulder Scholarship. Now based between New York and Canada, she is working on an ongoing project about the Kichwa diaspora titled Runa Kawsay, exploring the nuances of Indigenous identity in the community in North America.

“I wanted to use photography to navigate through this complex life, but also to leave an archive for future generations,” she explains. “I wanted to show… the humanness of being Indigenous. As an Indigenous woman, I grew up seeing other photographers’ polarised interpretations of who I was supposed to be. There were colonial archive images of who we ‘were’ or images taken by men that sexualised our bodies, and very little in between. I just wondered, if my great grandmother had been able to write or take photographs, or document herself in any way, what knowledge would she have been able to pass on? How might that have helped me? That inspired me to create my own visual journey, for future generations to see.”