People with a passion: Callum O’Keefe’s charming portraits of Britain’s collectors

O’Keefe chronicles the individuals who have dedicated their lives to collecting seemingly unlikely objects: “They’re the happiest people I’ve met.”

When Callum O’Keefe’s father passed away in February 2017, he left behind a detailed plan for his funeral. To some this might seem strange, but not to O’Keefe – his father had always been a regimented man. He was an accountant by trade, but his true passion was his sprawling assortment of Coca-Cola memorabilia. For more than 30 years he had kept his collection in perfect order, housed lovingly inside the family’s garden shed.

“I thought it was normal,” O’Keefe says of his childhood, a time when his father would regularly bring friends and strangers home to admire his archive. The photographer was never embarrassed by these somewhat unusual habits – although his family were, at times, rather less forgiving. “My aunt would come over and say, ‘Why’re you buying all this shit? Why’re you wasting your money?’,” he recalls. “That’s when Dad coined the phrase: ‘Don’t worry, they’re antiques of the future’.”