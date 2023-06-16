Carrie Mae Weems – artist, pioneer, mentor

Ahead of Weems’ first major UK show at the Barbican, we speak to Zora J Murff, Antwaun Sargent, Tyler Mitchell, Roxana Marcoci and more about how her work has impacted their practice

“One of the things I’m always thinking about is the nature of influence,” says Carrie Mae Weems. “The ways in which artists are constantly influencing, speaking, appropriating, borrowing and loving from one another. We are always affected by the things around us and we are always responding.” This notion of the collective creative spirit and its ability to bring us closer has always been a central tenet for Weems. For the last four decades, she has transcended the realm of contemporary art, assembling cross- disciplinary creatives, from musicians to social activists, in conjunction with her practice. “[Influence] knows no bounds,” she says. “We are always riffing off one another.”

This summer, Barbican Art Gallery in London presents the first UK show of the celebrated artist, broadening the areas of reflection and influence around her. With many works never seen before in the UK, this landmark exhibition, publication and extensive public programme constellate Weems’ complex and compelling practice, illuminating her incisive advocacy and performance while investigating themes of beauty, power, desire and history-making. Co-curated by Florence Ostende and Raúl Muñoz de la Vega, the exhibition will take visitors through her radical oeuvre, from the early iconic The Kitchen Table Series (1990) to her epic film installation, The Shape of Things (2021).

Weems is disarming in her ability to move the viewer, to entice them into participation, to confront their prejudices and to claim history as their own. These are qualities Muñoz de la Vega believes are critical for British audiences. “There’s an urgent necessity to engage in certain conversations collectively in the UK,” he says. “The division in society doesn’t stop growing, raising important questions: How do we want to live together? How can we cultivate interaction with different communities? How can we redraft the social contract? What is our responsibility towards the following generation? Carrie Mae Weems has explored these themes, and in presenting her work, we hope to start a poignant dialogue about the current moment.”

For Weems, influence is not simply about collective agency and shifting consciousness; it is also a practice of care – a way to actively shape the future in the present. “I’m always aware of the people who widened the path for me, so I could work a little easier,” Weems said in an interview with Artsy. “And now, I have to use my skin and my body to push for an even wider path so that another group of young artists who are coming behind me can work, live and be, and produce more easily than ever before.” In that spirit, artists and curators speak about their encounters with Weems’ work, her influence on their life and practice and how she has paved the way for the next generation.