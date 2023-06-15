Announcing the winners of OpenWalls Arles Vol. 4

Several of the winning entries tackle the war in Ukraine – new realities for displaced Ukrainians, unknown truths relating to warfare, and the importance of preserving authentic culture when forced erasure is a constant. Frankie Mills captures Artem, a boy from Ukraine, as he teeters on the edge of a swimming pool in his sponsor’s home in Ivybridge, Devon. The Homes for Ukraine scheme brought the 8-year-old to the south west of England, though his relationship with his adopted home remains tentative and undefined – a future truth yet to be realised while one burns in the past. In The Unknown Truth of Injury, Julian Simmonds depicts Nikita, who was injured while serving with the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the Kharkiv counteroffensive in September 2022. He doesn’t know the true origins of his injury – an example of consequence without cause, and the way war robs people of their subjectivity.

The complexities relating to the Russian experience of the war are not overlooked. Nasti Davydova’s documentary project Who needs it now? depicts Russian artists facing painful decisions about whether to speak out against the regime, to live their truth when it could lead to persecution. Natalie is pictured with her dog, an American flag draped above her desk. “There was a period in March [2022] when I really wanted to team up with artists and create my own circle where I could speak out, but I was scared,” she says. “The last thing I would like to do is go to jail, so I am often silent. I’m sad that I can’t talk about what I think without fear.”

Marcel Top’s Staged Facts, Ukraine 0036 addresses the war while also tackling a significant concern in the world of photography – the applications and ethics of artificial intelligence. Top uses Arma 3 software to create near-authentic constructions of conflict zones using real photographic content shared online. He uses 3D models of uniforms, weapons and vehicles to accurately depict the war’s material building blocks. As well as highlight the brutality – and imagined reality – of war, he hopes to raise awareness about the role of computer-created imagery in spreading misinformation during times of conflict. Güzin Mut takes a playful approach towards photography’s grappling with technology in his winning image. The Berlin-based artist was on assignment for a travel agency in Tünektepe, Türkiye, when he came across the photo shop against a stunning mountainous backdrop. “The wordplay was not lost on me,” he says wryly.