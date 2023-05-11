‘To have impact, you have to get through all this visual noise’: How CONTACT’s outdoor installations keep Toronto guessing

Playing with the notion of momentary utopias is Tangier-based documentary photographer Seif Kousmate, whose installation Waha (Oasis) (1 May – 2 June) consists of four billboards integrated into a dense and bustling section of downtown Toronto, perched above an auto repair garage or framed by colourful buildings. Kousmate’s photos depict scenes from the mythical – and all-too-vulnerable – North African oases, threatened by the effects of climate change and poor maintenance. Kousmate deepens his relationship to the scenes documented by collecting materials from the locations where the photos were made, working them into the finished image. “I want to create a historical approach to the story,” says Kousmate, “adding another layer on top of the image itself.”

Kousmate teases the burning of the oases (a serious threat in the dry heat of the desert) by showering sparks onto the original image and recapturing it. The momentary beauty cedes to a process of swift consumption, suspended in time. The strikingly manipulated images offer a vivid juxtaposition to its metropolitan surroundings.

Gaëlle Morel, exhibitions curator at The Image Centre in Toronto and curator of Kousmate’s series, selected the four images to compete with the busy environment that surrounded them. “To have impact and meaning, you have to make it big, make it loud, make it colourful, make it something that is going to get through all this visual noise.” While the Outdoor Installations invite vast public audiences, Morel recognizes that Kousmate’s work must make itself seen in an overstimulated attention economy – with the added challenge of portraying individuals in an environment that won’t be immediately legible to most passersby.

“In Canada and in North America more generally, I don’t think we talk enough about North Africa,” says Morel. “I come from a country [France] where North Africa is in the conversation constantly because of the colonial past. This offers another interesting story about colonisation within different contexts and cultures.”