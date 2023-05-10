A focus on British photography and emerging talent is showcased at the eighth edition of Photo London

Martin Parr is this year’s Master of Photography, the Nikon Emerging Photographer Award returns with an exciting shortlist and a new Hahnemühle Student Award is announced

When Hailun Ma returned to her home in Xinjiang following her studies in fashion photography in New York, she already had her next project in mind. She was surrounded by expensive couture and Western trends in the US fashion capital, yet the garments and textiles that stood out to her were those of her community. Her series Hometown is a collection of portraits of Uyghur and Kazakh women and children, against equally potent backgrounds. It is a celebration of personal style, identity and expression through clothing, away from the fashion editorial context.

Ma’s work will be shown by Urumqi-based Gaotai Gallery, which exhibits for the first time in the Discovery section at Photo London this May. The space, once again curated by Tim Clark, is reserved for emerging galleries, which also includes London’s New Dimension, presenting a solo show by Sam Wright, as well as Koop Projects from Brighton, and Carlos Caamaño Foto-Galería from Lima. Support for emerging artists continues with the returning Nikon Emerging Photographer Award.