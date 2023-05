Once Turay arrived in Beirut, she was trapped in an endless cycle of domestic servitude. She went months unpaid, her phone was confiscated, leaving her with no way to communicate with her family. One of her employers even tried to electrocute her. When she returned to her sponsor, desperate for help, they sequestered her for days without food or water, eventually forcing her into another employer’s house before she escaped to live on the street. Simultaneously, her husband cut ties, losing hope after months of no communication that his wife would ever return. Turay had unknowingly entered a world of profound suffering and disempowerment, and the only thing keeping her alive was a duty to survive for the sake of her children.

Tragically, Turay’s story is not an isolated incident. Every woman Deschamps met had their own horror story under kafala. And yet, despite the growing pressure on governments to reform the system – described by critics as ‘modern slavery’ – it continues to be a financially lucrative industry that serves public and private interests. “In Lebanon, migrant domestic workers compensate for the lack of infrastructure – but it’s also a social status,” Deschamps explains. “It’s not just a luxury of the elite – it transcends all classes. Postwar, many Lebanese wanted to show their status with aspirational things, and migrant domestic workers were part of that.”

Deschamps, who is French-Thai and lives in Beirut, first met Turay in spring 2020. They were introduced at a small safe house in Tariq el Jdide, a southern district of Beirut, where 15 Sierra Leonean women, who had all escaped abusive working conditions, were living together, grappling with varying mental and physical trauma. The situation was made more desperate by a global pandemic and Lebanon’s economic collapse. “Three years ago, many of these women were on the brink of suicide,” Deschamps explains about her early encounter with the group. “These women were caught in limbo; they had no idea they could return home one day. Their only string of hope was their kids.”