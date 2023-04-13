Home is where the art is: Inside Gabby Laurent’s fractured domestic bliss

The photographer explodes the traditional links between motherhood and the home with daring, often dissociative images

In 1969, shortly after the birth of her first child, the US artist Mierle Laderman Ukeles wrote a four-page manifesto called CARE in which she reframed the maintenance work of women and mothers as art. “Working is the work,” she said in an interview with Artforum, describing her intention to reclaim her freedom while critiquing capitalism’s interdependence on domestic labour. “Our culture values development,” she reflected. But for mothers, the overlooked work of domestic labour “takes all the fucking time.”

Fast forward fifty years, and while some progress has been made, women continue to be centred in the home, juggling work and parenthood while grappling with sexism, pay disparity and childcare inequality. Like Laderman Ukeles, the work of London-based artist Gabby Laurent sits at the intersection of performance and photography, using her body as a site to explore ideas of labour, control, loss and recovery. Both artists re-centre feminist rage and agency, illustrating the value of women’s work through radical and unique visual strategies.