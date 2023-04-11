‘Are you prepared for death?’: Exploring grief, faith, and community at Stephen Lawrence Gallery

“Death and grief are often faced without hesitation in the arts, yet for some reason, they are still not freely discussed in society…We do not come with an expiration date. Are you prepared for death?”

So asks Philippa James, a Taylor Wessing-nominated image-maker whose practice is concerned with feminism and the experiences of girlhood, in her series Unqualified. Across five portraits of young women – one presented traditionally and four via slide viewer – James explores the trauma she experienced following her father’s death, and how unprepared she felt to deal with the loss. A portrait of a young girl at the wheel of a car acts as a metaphor – the regression to childhood felt acutely at the death of a parent.