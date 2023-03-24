In the studio: Yan Wang Preston

The family moved to Todmorden four years ago, but Preston has been living in north England for nearly two decades. She was born in Henan Province to a family of doctors. Following in their footsteps, she gained a BA in clinical medicine at Fudan University, Shanghai, in 1999 and qualified as an anaesthetist soon after. It was in 2005 that she packed it all in to pursue photography, and moved to the UK. Since then, Preston has developed a research-led practice through which she explores nature and landscape to investigate cultural and national identity, migration and societal relations. Her first major project, Mother River (2010–2014) traced the Yangtze River to its source, photographing the surrounding environment at 100-metre intervals on a large format camera to gain an intimate understanding of contemporary China. For Forest (2010–2017), Preston investigated the journeys of ancient trees as they were uprooted and transplanted into urban environments, and the complexities behind that industry. In 2020, her focus turned to the UK. For one year, she walked to the same rhododendron bush in the south Pennines every other day. Preston became fascinated by the idea that the plant is a non-native, invasive species. She uses it as a metaphor to discuss post-colonialism and identity, giving it the title With Love. From an Invader (2020–2021).

Selected prints from these past works decorate Preston’s studio walls. In the corner, two boxfuls of dusty pink stones, polished by the Yangtze River in Chongqing, remind her of her journey so far. The studio also houses Preston’s newest “collections”. Just as she did when she was a little girl, Preston fervently gathers anything that might inspire a future project. My eye darts around the space. There is a box of dried rhododendron petals; another filled with sheep’s wool gathered from surrounding fields. There is also a crate of fluffy white cotton. She plucks a tuft from each box and rolls the fibres in her hands. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do with these yet,” she remarks. Sculptural tree branches rest on the table at the back, next to a shelf stacked with grasses and dried plants. Some of these are arranged on another table under two studio lights, where Preston has been experimenting with still life. “Working with organic materials is exciting because you have to go with them or they just go off,” she says. “There’s only so much planning you can do, and I like the intuitive side of things.” Outside is a pile of tree trunks and a tangle of witch hazel cut from the garden. There is even an empty bird’s nest on the counter by the sink and a crumpled pile of metallic blue and pink balloons. “I drag things in…” she says.