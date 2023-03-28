Slide/Show: How projected photography informed the evolution of Chinese contemporary art

In the exhibition Slide / Show, which opens in April at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing, we present a unique perspective on this period of Chinese art history by exploring the various applications of projected photography spanning from the 1950s to the 2010s. During these years, artists became acutely aware of lagging behind the West. Rather than feel intimidated, they avidly consumed the new information and technologies while also questioning their relationship to the canon of Western art history. Over the second half of the 20th century, projected photography transitioned from a tool into an artistic language in its own right, as Chinese artists became active participants within the international art market.

Organised around key characteristics of the slide – specifically its transparency, refraction and use in transmission – the upcoming exhibition guides the viewer through a unique history of projection in China. Performance, though not the subject of the exhibition, is a current running through many of the early experimental artworks shown.

Photographic images serve multiple roles in this exhibition in relation to performance and, in some cases, they represent the language of expression, the subject, and the documentation. Freely engaging with new forms of expression, technologies and media, it is clear that, for artists such as Lin Jiahua, Song Dong, or Zhang Peili, the combination of performance and projected photography held particular significance as a means to show their art to audiences, and to establish connections to the world.

Performing the slideshow: Zheng Shengtian to Lin Jiahua

medium for artists in China to learn about art produced outside the country, as well as to promote and share their own work. It became common practice during this time to organise group ‘slideshow events’ on the occasion of a visit by a curator to a city, or simply as part of a dialogue between artists. This new form of gathering gained popularity in the mid-1980s. A leading figure in the history of slideshows in China was Zheng Shengtian. In September 1981, he was invited to the University of Minnesota as a visiting professor. He was one of the first art educators to participate in an official exchange of this nature. Zheng returned to China a few years later with thousands of slides he made himself, or from museums in the US, Canada, Mexico, Russia and Europe. He was invited to give lectures about Western art and life at art academies around China, and also shared his experiences with friends and colleagues.

For many, these slideshows were the first time they had encountered any art historical masterpieces in colour. At that time, although travelling slideshows were of great interest to artists, China did not yet have the extensive and efficient transportation network it has today. Artists saw slides as the best way to get their work seen by art academies and magazine editors. Many artists began to produce their own, carrying or shipping them by post to influential writers and curators.

One of these individuals was Fei Dawei, a professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing. In 1986, Fei was invited to France to lecture on Chinese art. He brought with him more than a thousand slides, including works by the ’85 New Wave and some ‘official’ works by ‘professional’ artists recognised by the Chinese art establishment. These slideshows greatly influenced exchange between the two countries, and were key in the later inclusion of Chinese artists in the Centre Pompidou’s historic 1989 exhibition, Magiciens de la Terre.