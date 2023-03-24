In the studio: Neo Matloga

The South African mixed media artist invites us into his Amsterdam studio where imposing collage canvases depicting everyday domestic life take centre stage

I cycle to Neo Matloga’s Amsterdam studio on the morning of my 29th birthday. Keen to live up to emailed assurances, I make a pitstop en route for a box of macarons. In the Netherlands, a binding social custom charges celebrants with bringing their own birthday cakes to work. From Centraal Station, a passenger ferry carries me northbound, traversing the IJ river to the city’s NDSM neighbourhood. Commuters jostle under an expansive sky, angling for standing room in the autumn sun. Today’s remarkable weather, however uncommon, evokes fabled histories of a famous Dutch light, heralded by renowned 17th century landscape painters.

century landscape painters. Journeying to Matloga’s studio by boat feels particularly appropriate. The NDSM site was once home to a mammoth shipbuilding company, closed for good in the mid-1980s. Taken over by squatters, the complex absorbed waves of artists and creative start-ups at the beginning of the new millennium. More recently, it has made way for the ever-encroaching glass and steel of corporate offices and luxury living. Some conventional industry remains though; beyond an immediate community of photographers, painters, installation artists and VR engineers, Matloga works directly beside a small-scale bicycle manufacturer, while ships are still meticulously repaired in adjacent warehouses.

The studio – where I am greeted with a detox tea – is a kind of box within a box; a rectangle in the belly of a hulking hangar. It is clad, from the outside, in a layer of translucent, pink bubble wrap, presumably to soften the sounds of fellow workers, and as an added layer of insulation. “It gets super cold here in the winter,” Matloga complains. Up the stairs via a spacious common area, we pay a brief visit to a neighbouring photo studio, where we are introduced to its operators’ projects. “Most of the time, we bump into each other in the kitchen. That’s where we connect, where we decide which exhibitions we want to go to,” he explains. “There’s definitely a sense of community.”