How Vogue and Vanity Fair shaped culture through photographs

Chronorama, a new exhibition of 407 photographs drawn from the Condé Nast archive, demonstrates the pioneering role Vogue and Vanity Fair played in documenting 20th-century culture, while also asserting Nast’s wider role in the public sphere. The magazines were a mirror that “does not simply reflect reality,” but “goes above and beyond and is so powerful that it ultimately distorts reality itself,” the curators say. A glamour and aestheticism whose most distinct quality was its unwavering belief in its own vision – lofty new media ideals combined with a distinctly American self-assurance. “Your magazine should cover the things people talk about,” future Vanity Fair editor Frank Crowninshield told Nast in 1913. “Parties, the arts, sports, theatre, humour, and so forth.” The idea was to ensure that people kept talking about these things, but through the tastes, social and commercial perspectives of Nast and his associates. A self-generating and self-fulfilling prophecy of cool.

During the 20th century, photographs replaced illustrations as print’s primary visual vehicle. When Nast made Adolf de Meyer the main photographer for Vogue and Vanity Fair in 1913, pictures weren’t seen as an appropriate artform for magazine covers. And yet, Nast paid de Meyer $100 a week to shoot for what would now be called early fashion photography. His image of actor Ann Andrews gazing into a mirror while adjusting her hair speaks to self-consciousness the medium allowed – a new era of access, but also self-fashioning and image-control. By the 1970s, this had become what we now recognise as fashion shoot and editorial photography. Richard Avedon covering half his face for Irving Penn; David Hockney chomping a cigar for Helmut Newton. But also, Nast’s patronage encouraged new innovations in subject matter and concept. Penn led the way with his still lifes, alongside Peter Hujar and Bob Willoughby.