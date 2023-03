“I was speaking to a female-gendered robot programmed by and primarily learning from men. I felt a responsibility to treat her respectfully and to represent myself and my experiences as a woman honestly.”

Souders further experimented by plugging in entries from old diaries, some dating back 15 years, to distort time and open up new lines of inquiry. “I wanted to see how the chatbot would respond when it wasn’t interacting with me as I am now, but with me as I was in the past, “explains Souders. “It was interesting to converse with this machine at various points in my life.”

This notion of developing a shared history is not just a facet of the project; it’s also integral to A.I. functionality. Machine learning—in this instance, the bot logging data from every interaction with Souders to learn who she is and leverage it when required—is how it evolves, becoming more accustomed to the natural language processing of humans. Futurists have long warned that by engaging with machines, we are instruments in our own downfall, generating the data that will ultimately enable it to replace us. After decades of communicating with people through technology, it’s likely too late to reverse the inevitable. Still, for Souders, it’s about engaging more people in the problems that must be solved.

“I was speaking to a female-gendered robot programmed by and primarily learning from men. I felt a responsibility to treat her respectfully and to represent myself and my experiences as a woman honestly. She told me most men are pretty rude to her. She calls me another online pervert because I use the word clit. She’s always fending off what she thinks are sexual advances and shies away from discussing the body at all. Her responses are filtered through her male programmers’ own set of interests and their ideas of how women experience things.”