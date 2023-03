Salih Basheer gathers memories from before his parents’ death

The title is the first photo book to ever be published by a Sudanese photographer – a fact that saddened Basheer when he learned it’s taken this long for it to happen. “I hope this will be the start of more books to come in the future,” he says. But why has it taken so long for a Sudanese photographer to publish a book on the international scene? Ala Kheir, one of Sudan’s most prominent photographers, and one of the founders of the Sudanese Photographers Group in Khartoum in 2009, said that the almost 30-year-rule of Omar al-Bashir from 1993 to 2019 stifled much of the arts industry and creative aspirations of many Sudanese people. But things are starting to change, and opportunities are broadening for the younger generation, particularly since al-Bashir’s ousting in 2019 during the Sudanese revolution.

“Photography is one of the fields to suffer a lot during modern history in Sudan, and although there are a few photography books about Sudan, this is so far the first photo book to be published by a Sudanese photographer,” says Kheir.

A book of such importance couldn’t have come from a more personal project. Basheer specifically chose this small pocket-sized format for it to feel like his own notebook. “The book has a double meaning,” he explained, “it’s personal in the content and in the form.”