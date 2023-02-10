When memories fade, family photographs offer hope

Kaul’s experiments culminated in projects including The Image World, Hands of God and Sea is Rough, where collaging the photographs is the main technique. In November last year, works from the three series were selected by Bharat Sikka to be part of Nowhere is Home, a group exhibition at Photoink, New Delhi, which explored the delicate relationship between domestic space, family albums and nostalgia.

For Hands of God, Kaul created a photo album of images containing her father, enlarging them to focus on the details she can still remember. One of her clearest memories was her father’s deep belief in Vedic gemology, superstition and rituals. “I remember him coming home and removing all his chains and rings before he had a drink,” she recalls. Kaul searched for images where her father’s hands were visible, paying close attention to the rings he was wearing. The process of compiling this collection allowed Kaul to reconstruct his belief systems.

Sea is Rough is a set of photographs Kaul created using a technique she calls ‘generation loss’: the original image is scanned and copied, and every version is itself reproduced too. With each copy, details are lost in the process, leaving the end result distorted. These images reference the concept of memory recursion, the idea that when one remembers something, they are not recalling the memory itself, but rather the last time they remembered it.