Meet the photographer rejecting the limitations of the Welsh landscape

Maidstone is cognisant of this long dance between people and water, and focuses less on its literal depictions than the emotional and spiritual bonds which exist between humans and the land. “I’m looking at place and community, how [people and nature] interact, and how things became,” she explains.

While studying an MA in photography at The University of the West of England, Maidstone longed for the rural spaces found in her home county of Staffordshire, hunting them out camera in hand. In her latest series, The Source, the artist undertook multiple trips to the Cambrian mountains in Wales, the source of the longest river in Britain, the Severn. The project is a slow rumination on the water’s cadence, a fluctuating narrative. Maidstone makes motifs of fallen trees and twisting river bends, the river constantly redefining its surroundings. “I was going on these trips to experience presence. Sometimes I wouldn’t take a single photograph,” Maidstone remembers.

Maidstone compares the river’s flow to that of human life. It moves on a set path, yet is in a constant state of mis- and redirection. “I wanted to portray an interiorised perspective of the landscape, to put my own physical and emotional aspect into the image,” she says.