Editor’s picks: stories you might have missed in January

Journey through Sari Soininen’s transformative acid trip, the new Centre for British Photography, and the photo journal keeping Hanoi’s scene alive in some of this month’s most read stories

Self Portrait with Pocket Square © Sarah Maple

“We have the privilege of starting something new”: Inside the Centre for British Photography

Sari Soininen’s visual account of an acid-induced psychosis

Matthew Arthur Williams © Winnie Herbstein

“Beauty in the rubble”: The roving gaze of Matthew Arthur Williams

Our Mother the Mountain © Linh Pham

This online journal and publishing house is on a mission to uplift Vietnamese photography

One Hundred and Fifty Years of Painting, 2021 © Tacita Dean

Come face to face with Hockney, Scorsese and Patti Smith in New York

© Laurence Rasti