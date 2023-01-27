Frederic Aranda: “Portraiture fails when it is about the photographer”

Aranda confesses there is no “magic formula” to unlocking this collaboration. In each of his four winning OpenWalls images, he approached the subjects as unique partnerships, existing within their own world. “When given permission to photograph someone, I think you have to look into who you’re photographing, research them, get to know them, and prepare yourself,” he says. “Portraiture fails when it’s about the photographer,” he adds. “[Good] portraiture has to be collaborative, it has to begin with whatever the photographer brings to the table, but then, it needs to become more than the sum of its parts – more than just the subject and the photographer. That’s when it gets a life of its own.”

In his portrait selected for OpenWalls 2021, The Ivor Novellos, Aranda pays tribute to 20th-century Welsh actor, dramatist, singer and composer Ivor Novello. Aranda returned to his long-standing artistic relationship with Ian McKellen, dressing the actor, and three mutual friends, as different manifestations of Novello. “[McKellen] disappeared, and came back as Ivor,” Aranda says. The portrait is of a subject now passed, present now through costume, makeup, and performance. “Good things take time,” Aranda muses. “One of the greatest joys of being a portrait photographer is returning to a person several times, exploring who they are from many different angles,” he says. Aranda and McKellen have now been collaborating for seven years: “When you keep digging and experimenting, You improve the chances of creating a meaningful and deeper collaboration. That is what I strive for.”

Aranda’s images have been selected for OpenWalls four times in the last three years. But this has not slowed the photographer down. This year, he was selected for the Taylor Wessing photographic Portrait Prize, for his group portrait of a vogueing collective: The House of Gorgeous Gucci. Aranda reflects on the opportunities award programmes have opened for him, especially OpenWalls in the historic city of Arles. “It’s definitely one of the most important places in the world for photographers,” he says. “Being part of OpenWalls gave me a reason to be part of it, and from there, a huge world of possibilities opened up,” he adds. Aranda speaks of Galerie Huit Arles, and the wider photography festival, as a “hotbed and microcosm of creativity” – one he is truly proud to be a part of.