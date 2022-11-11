Paris Photo and Aperture announce winners of prestigious photobook awards

Mohamed Bourouissa wins Photobook of the Year; Sabiha Çimen wins First Photobook; Catalogue of the Year goes to Makeda Best; and Tokuko Ushioda receives the juror’s special mention



The 25th edition of Paris Photo – a colossal meeting of almost 200 international galleries – is well underway at the Grand Palais Éphémère, bustling with buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts alike. With just 32 publishers, the book section of the fair is comparatively small – but its booths are as busy as ever, reflecting the growing demand and appreciation of the photobook medium.

This afternoon, the winners of one of the most anticipated photobook awards have been announced. Established in 2012, the Paris Photo X Aperture PhotoBook Awards celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, once again recognising the photobook’s contribution to the evolving narrative of photography.

The final jury met at Paris Photo yesterday to select the best photobooks in three categories – First Photobook, Photobook of the Year and Photography Catalogue of the Year – out of 35 shortlisted titles. The jury included photographer Sunil Gupta; Curiosa curator Holly Roussell; historian Pauline Vermare; director of the Institut pour la Photographie Anne Lacoste; and sociologist Alain Quemin.

Discover each of the winning titles, and the juror’s special mention, below.