Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation announces 2023 prize shortlist

Brett Rogers, Director of The Photographers’ Gallery, was one of five judges who selected this year’s shortlisted artists, alongside Thyago Nogueria, Head of Contemporary Photography at Instituto Moreira Salles, Brazil and Natalie Herschdorfer, Director of Photo Elysee, Switzerland. Rogers said: “Our shortlist for the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023 exemplifies photography’s resounding power and resonance right now. Each artist addresses subjects which drive forward debate about the nature of the medium and the role it plays in history and society.”
Bieke Depoorter was shortlisted for her exhibition A Chance Encounter, which took place at C/O Berlin from 30 April – 07 September 2022. The exhibition, made up of installations, projections, film and photography, blurs the traditional relationship between photographer and subject, presenting two unfolding, ongoing, bodies of work, Agata and Michael. Samuel Fosso was selected for his exhibition Samuel Fosso at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris, from 10 November 2021 – 13 March 2022. The retrospective traced a career of almost 50 years, exploring Fosso’s practice across self portraiture and performative photography, through which he embodies a powerful way of existing in the world and a vivid demonstration of photography’s role in the construction of myths.