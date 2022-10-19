Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation announces 2023 prize shortlist

The four shortlisted artists will each receive £5,000 and their work will be exhibited at The Photographers’ Gallery, London. An overall winner will be announced in mid-2023

Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation has today announced the four artists shortlisted for this year’s Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize: Bieke Depoorter, Samuel Fosso, Arthur Jafa and Frida Orupabo. Each artist will receive £5,000 and will take part in the prize’s annual exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery, London, opening in March 2023.

Originally established in 1996, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize identifies and rewards artists and their projects considered to have made the most significant contribution to photography over the previous 12 months. From the four shortlisted artists, an overall winner will be announced on 11 May 2023 and will be awarded a £30,000 prize.